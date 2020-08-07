What Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek Movie Probably Would Have Been About

If Paramount were to move forward with Mark L. Smith’s screenplay, could Tarantino be lured back over to the project? Absolutely. We were lucky enough to have a long conversation with Tarantino about this, mainly because he has given himself a hard-and-fast cap of 10 movies, so his next movie would be his tenth and final feature film. However, in the conversation, he also said that because he MADE the rule, he could easily adjust it, and just say that Star Trek doesn’t count.