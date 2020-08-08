Morbius’ Jared Leto Has Landed His Next Role And Its Perfect

The details of the upcoming film haven’t been released yet. It’s not clear whether the movie will be focused on Andy Warhol’s life or whether Jared Leto will simply be playing him. However, there has been a project in the works since 2016 about the artist, and Jared Leto’s name was attached when that was first announced. It’s safe to say that Jared Leto will be more than happy to immerse himself in the role. He’s more or less made a name for himself for doing just that, with roles like the Joker in Suicide Squad and his Oscar-winning turn as Rayon, HIV-positive transgender woman in The Dallas Buyer’s Club.