Audrie Pott’s Mom Opens Up About Audrie And Daisy Star Daisy Coleman After Her Death At 23

Clearly, Daisy Coleman touched a lot of lives before her death and was an artist and an advocate in her own right who always sought the light. Yet, sometimes there are deeper feelings permeating that light. In Audrie & Daisy, she talked about sometimes being in a dark corner and feeling that “doing away with herself” felt like the only way out. While she knew that wasn’t “the truth at all” sometimes those thoughts still permeated and eventually it seems they won out. But according to Sheila Pott and others, she's left behind and will be remembered for the bright "light" she shone on any room she entered.