Kanye West Is Designing An Indiana Jones Style Boulder Door, Check Out The Drawing

It goes without saying that movies can serve as an escape for audiences looking to take in incredible stories that feature extraordinary situations. This is especially true when it comes to the Indiana Jones franchise, which saw Harrison Ford’s globetrotting archaeologist cross paths with plenty of epic dangers. While many fans have probably fantasized about acting out some of Indy’s greatest feats, doing so could be somewhat complicated and dangerous. Nevertheless, it would seem that Kanye West is actively developing a doorway inspired by the boulder trap from Raiders of the Lost Ark.
The presidential hopeful recently took to Twitter to unveil sketch of a doorway that incorporates the fan-favorite boulder booby trap. The design is interesting to say the least, and you can check it out for yourself down below:
Kanye West has certainly proven to have some “unique” hobbies in the past, but this definitely takes things to a new level. To be clear, it’s honestly hard to gauge just how serious the music and fashion mogul is about this project. However, based on the fact that he’s sketching actual designs, it would appear that he really wants to create a pathway for a giant boulder somewhere in his home.
Whether or not such an endeavor is actually feasible is not entirely clear. However, West does have the money and resources to make it happen if he can.
Indiana Jones fans (and casual movie viewers) undoubtedly know that the scene Kanye West would potentially recreate comes from the opening moments of Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. The iconic sequence focuses on Indy’s attempt to retrieve a golden idol from a temple in Peru. While he is successful in retrieving the item, he still manages to set off various traps, including the boulder, which chases Jones as he attempts to escape.
As you would imagine, the internet has thoughts on Kanye West’s apparent attempt to recreate the sequence, but they may not be what you’d expect. Many have responded to his social media posts with possible suggestions on how to create the doorway. And certain users have provided West with some particularly thoughtful responses like this:
Based on some of these responses, it would appear that West isn’t the only one who’s given this concept some that. And when you consider the popularity of the franchise and the scene, it really doesn’t come as much of a surprise.
The idea of recreating the boulder trap sounds pretty cool but, as mentioned, it probably wouldn’ be safe to do so. If anything, It may just be better for Kanye West to rewatch Raiders of the Lost Ark or wait for Indy’s next big-screen outing if he's looking for some kind of excitement.
That fifth Indiana Jones installment is currently scheduled to open on July 29, 2022.