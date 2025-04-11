Kanye West's Latest Social Media Posts Include Claims That He Hooked Up With Ashley Olsen And Made Out With Madonna

Oh Kanye West. The controversial entertainment personality really does know how to make a scene, even if the results aren’t aired on the 2025 TV schedule . Recent stories surrounding The College Dropout rapper’s provocative exploits have included, but are not limited to, the buzz surrounding wife Bianca Censori’s revealing Grammy dress and even a wild claim from Iggy Azalea , which was confirmed by Kanye himself.

I don't think we'll soon get any sort of confirmation or denial for the two stories that he’s freshly shared with the world. Not only has West claimed he’s had a romantic encounter with Madonna, but his new story involving Full House alum Ashley Olsen contributes some fresh context to an old lyric.

Kanye West’s Make Out Session With Madonna Apparently Came With A History Lesson

Taking to Twitter for another case of Ye being Ye, the man behind albums such as My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is apparently spilling the beans again. Divulging this supposed instance of making out with the Madame X artist also came with an additional highlight, as you’ll read below:

When I made out with Madonna she was bragging about how she fucked Basquiat and PAC. I was like damn She love to brag just like meee.

There's some history there. The larger than life singer who gave us everything from “Material Girl” to “Medellín” once claimed in a 2015 interview with THR that “Kanye is the black Madonna.”

So if this story happens to be true, she may very well be celebrating this message of game recognizing game. Unless her personal stance on the man has changed in the wake of issues such as Kanye’s recent antisemitic messaging , or West’s support of Diddy .

However, there’s another story that Kanye West has revealed from the alleged erotic memoir known as his social media feed. And this one involves Full House alum/fashion designer Ashley Olsen, and the song you were probably waiting to see mentioned in this whole affair.



Ye’s Hook Up With Ashley Olsen Led Straight To The Lyric You’re Thinking Of

What’s the first song you think of when you put Kanye West and Ashley Olsen in the same sentence? If it’s Track 3 from the album Watch The Throne, then you’re absolutely correct. Well, as it turns out, that shout out on that 2011 Jay-Z collaboration wasn’t coincidental, as West (via The Blast ) made that reported admission clear. Here’s the alleged text of that post, which for some reason is really hard to find:

Okay. I used to fuck Ashley that's why the twins got the shot out on [my song]...

We’ve now arrived at a moment where surprise doesn’t cover it. At this point I’m just waiting for Ye to tell us that he included the Will Ferrell sample from Blades of Glory because they shook hands. One can kind of see why Kim Kardashian’s house rules forbid a mention of her ex-husband, as part of her probably thinks that if it’s used too often, he’ll tweet about it. Sort of like a digital Beetlejuice.

The validity of these stories is, as it usually is in these cases, up for debate. But what isn’t open to question is Kanye West’s habit of bragging, and telling stories from his point of view from any platform he can get. That being said, if one is going to brag to a varying degree of truth, it’s probably the most fun to swing for the fences with bold claims that are not only provocative, but also get the people going.