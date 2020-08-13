What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Robin Williams

Leave a Comment
The late, great Robin Williams was one the funniest and most successful comedic actors of his time, but he also boasted a remarkable list of serious roles over the years as well. Films like Good Will Hunting and Insomnia served a counter to his more famous funny man roles like those in Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, and even his more family-friendly animated movies like Disney's Aladdin and multiple others. And since it's been six years since the Academy Award-winning actor's life was cut tragically short, let's take a look at some of the best Robin Williams movies and where to stream them.
The Birdcage - Showtime
What It's About: A gay Miami drag club owner, Armand Goldman (Robin Williams) is forced to hide his true identity, and his relationship with his partner, Albert (Nathan Lane) after his son becomes engaged to the daughter of the conservative Senator Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman).
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Robin Williams was at his best when playing over-the-top personalities, and the late comedian plays not one, but two characters (the actual Armand Goldman and the more straight-laced version of Armand during the dinner) in The Birdcage. Also, watching the more masculine Armand give Albert pointers on how to become more masculine makes for some incredibly humorous scenes. It's just too bad we'll never that sequel.
Insomnia - HBO Max
What It's About: Embattled LAPD detective Will Dormer (Al Pacino) is sent up a quiet Alaskan fishing village to the help solve a mystery murder, but he soon finds himself in a psychological cat-and-mouse chase with Walter Finch (Robin Williams), the suspected murderer who knows the secret to Dormer's deteriorating mental state.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: If you are looking for a different and more sinister Robin Williams then look no further than this Christopher Nolan 2002 thriller. The typically funny man is anything but in his portrayal of the demented yet unassuming writer-turned-killer who seems to take great pleasure in playing head games with a police detective that hasn't slept in seven days.
Aladdin - Disney+
What It's About: The riff-raff, street rat Aladdin (Scott Weinger) is sent to a mysterious treasure trove by the nefarious Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) to secure a magical lamp but accidentally frees the trapped Genie (Robin Williams) and is granted three wishes of his choosing.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: It would be hard to imagine having anyone but Robin Williams be the voice of the magical blue genie with an endless collection of tricks up his sleeve in this 1992 animated classic. The veteran actor-comedian gave the world some of his best lines, songs, and impressions we've seen in a Disney movie, and that's only some of the hours of material that made the final cut.
August Rush - HBO Max
What It's About: An orphan that happens to be an insanely talented musician (Freddie Highmore) is taken under the wing of a homeless musician (Robin Williams) who tries to take advantage of the young boy's musical ability for his own gain while the boy's mother searches feverishly around New York City for her missing son.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: If you want to see Robin Williams playing an over-the-top jerk with terrible facial hair and even worse motivation, then August Rush is the way to go. Williams' depiction of the unsavory character, like the movie itself, is often overlooked when discussing the late actor's stacked filmography.
Mrs. Doubtfire - HBO Max
What It's About: A father (Robin Williams) of three takes an unorthodox approach to getting to spend time with his children following a heated divorce from his wife (Sally Field) and learns a little something about himself along the way.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Mrs. Doubtfire will always be in the running for Robin Williams' most hilarious and most recognizable movie and there's a good reason for that — the actor chews up every line and becomes the center of the universe in every scene in which he is featured. And while some aspects haven't aged well in the years since its 1993 release, the movie remains a classic all these years later.
Good Will Hunting - HBO Max
What It's About: Will Hunting (Matt Damon) finds himself on a life-altering journey after he completes a difficult math problem while on a janitorial shift at MIT. Through interactions with an acclaimed mathematician (Stellan Skarsgård) and a therapist (Robin Williams), as well as his friends in South Boston, the young genius discovers his true potential.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Robin Williams won his first and only Academy Award for his portrayal of Sean Maguire in this 1997 coming of age story about a genius from the other side of the tracks. Unlike the roles he was taking at the time, Good Will Hunting gave Williams the chance to push himself to his limits. And the look on his face when Will steals his "I gotta go see about a girl" line is the stuff of legend.
Robots - Starz
What It's About: When the evil Phineas T. Ratchet (Greg Kinnear) takes over the company for which inventor Rodney Copperbottom (Ewan McGregor) wants to work, the heroic robot and his close friend Fender (Robin Williams) formulate a plan to restore order in Robots, the 2005 family-friendly animated adventure based on the work of acclaimed writer and illustrator William Joyce.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Just like he did in Disney's Aladdin, Robin Williams goes all out as Fender in Robots. Hijinks, gags, and plenty of put-on voices make this one a must-see for all of the completionists out there.
Hook - Showtime
What It's About: A grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams) is forced to return to Neverland after his old arch enemy Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his two young children, but before taking on the villainous pirate, Pan must get back in touch with the innocence and carefree nature of his youth.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Over the years, Hook has fallen out of favor with critics and fans of Peter Pan, but this 1991 Steven Spielberg fantasy film isn't as bad as everyone makes it out to be, and that's thanks to the charisma and charm of Robin Williams in her portrayal of the lost boy himself.
Awakenings - Starz
What It's About: A tireless doctor (Robin Williams) thinks he has come up with the cure for several catatonic patients who are suffering from encephalitis in a Bronx hospital, and takes extraordinary measures to treat the patients so many have given up on in the past.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Watching as Robin Williams' Dr. Malcolm Sawyer forms a great doctor-patient relationship that turns into a timeless friendship with Robert De Niro's Leonard Lowe is inspirational if nothing else. Combine that with Williams' ability to lose himself in the role makes Awakenings a must-watch for those who haven't seen it yet.
Night At The Museum - Starz
What It's About: A security guard (Ben Stiller) at the Museum of Natural History quickly discovers that just because the museum is closed at night it doesn't mean there aren't guests after a mysterious curse causes the exhibits to come to life.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt should be all you need know about this one. Seriously, has anyone played the 26th President of the United States better than the late did in this 2006 fantasy adventure film and its sequels? I think not.
What Dreams May Come - Peacock
What It's About: After Chris Nielsen (Robin Williams) dies in a car wreck, he is welcomed to the afterlife by a mysterious guide (Cuba Gooding Jr.) as he tries to make sense of the beautiful and infinite world. Things change for the recently deceased spirit once his wife suffers a tragic fate that will upend his path to paradise.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Robin Williams is full of wonder and joy in parts of What Dreams May Come and consumed by guilt and loss at others, which makes for a brilliant exploration of the human spirit. Beautiful and tragic, Williams' performance is one of the best, and overlooked, in his career.
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind - HBO Max
What It's About: Released four years after his death, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is an intimate exploration of the professional and personal ups and downs of the late actor's life. Through interviews with friends, family, and colleagues, this personal portrait of the man who made us all laugh doesn't hold back.
Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Anyone who wants to know what made Robin Williams such a unique spirit should watch this 2018 documentary. And if you have seen it, why not watch it again?
Those are just 12 Robin Williams' titles for fans of the late actor and comedian's decades-long career in show business. And after watching all of these timeless movies and the roles that could have only been portrayed by Williams, it's not hard to realize why he found his way into the hearts of so many people.