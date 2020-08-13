What To Watch On Streaming If You Love Robin Williams

The Birdcage - Showtime

What It's About: A gay Miami drag club owner, Armand Goldman (Robin Williams) is forced to hide his true identity, and his relationship with his partner, Albert (Nathan Lane) after his son becomes engaged to the daughter of the conservative Senator Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman).

Why Robin Williams Fans Will Like It: Robin Williams was at his best when playing over-the-top personalities, and the late comedian plays not one, but two characters (the actual Armand Goldman and the more straight-laced version of Armand during the dinner) in The Birdcage. Also, watching the more masculine Armand give Albert pointers on how to become more masculine makes for some incredibly humorous scenes. It's just too bad we'll never that sequel.

Stream it on Showtime here.