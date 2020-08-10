'Betty' May Be Named After Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Kid, But Taylor Swift Clarifies It's Not An LGBTQ Love Story

[James] has lost the love of his life basically and doesn't understand how to get it back. I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time. Everybody makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes and this is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy. I've always loved that in music you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people's perspectives. So that's what I did on this one. I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids.