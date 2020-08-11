5 Reasons This Tron 3 News Has Us Excited

Even if the rumored Tron Ascension draft that was supposed to start filming in 2015 isn’t totally intact, its basic architecture could still be intact and used as the story for Garth Davis' Tron 3. This means that we might get the war between the human world and The Grid after all. The downside, however, is that since it’s been reported that Disney scrapped the chances of a direct sequel, we might not be seeing this happen with most of, if not any, of the leads from Tron: Legacy, a.k.a. Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.