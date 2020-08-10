Noah Centineo Got Seriously Ripped For He-Man Role

It’s likely that Noah Centineo will want to hold on to his physical and mental determination as he prepares to take on his first superhero role. The heartthrob is currently slated to play the hero Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. As of right now, it’s unclear as to what the character’s role will be in the highly anticipated film, but chances are he’ll come to blows with Johnson’s titular antihero at some point. So it’s probably best that Centineo does keep that muscle as long as he can.