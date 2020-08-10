Noah Centineo Got Seriously Ripped For He-Man Role

Leave a Comment
Most viewers know Noah Centineo for his role as Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise. However, the rising star is also set to take on some major roles in a few upcoming blockbusters, including the long-awaited Masters of the Universe reboot. As you would expect, Centineo has been working hard to build muscle for his starring role as He-Man. Well, the actor has now given us a look at the result of his hard work and, needless to say, he’s ripped.
In an Instagram post, Noah Centineo revealed pictures of his physique, complete with abs. The post also came with a cheeky caption in which he asked followers if he should start training again. You can check out the post for yourself down below:
When moviegoers think of He-Man, they likely still envision Dolph Lundgren, who was physically imposing when he played the role back in the ‘80s. Noah Centineo may not be on his level just yet, but he’s definitely close. All in all, you have to applaud him for putting in the work to get that fit.
If we’re being honest, Noah Centineo already seemed to be in relatively good shape before he was cast in the role. Still, the actor reportedly put on 30 extra pounds of muscle in preparation for the part and stuck to a regimen that included eating as many as 11 eggs per day.
The Masters of the Universe reboot has been in development for some time, though Centineo was cast in the titular role just last year. It’s no surprise that he’s fully committed to the physical aspect of the role, as he’s previously referred to playing the character as a “really big responsibility.”
It’s likely that Noah Centineo will want to hold on to his physical and mental determination as he prepares to take on his first superhero role. The heartthrob is currently slated to play the hero Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. As of right now, it’s unclear as to what the character’s role will be in the highly anticipated film, but chances are he’ll come to blows with Johnson’s titular antihero at some point. So it’s probably best that Centineo does keep that muscle as long as he can.
With Centineo moving into more blockbuster projects, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decides to maintain this particular body type. Actors like the newly ripped Kumail Nanjiani have even stated that it’s easier to keep the muscle than it is to gain it.
Regardless of what he decides to do off camera, it’s clear that Noah Centineo is doing everything he can to prepare for his immediate on camera projects.
The Masters of the Universe reboot doesn’t currently have a set release date, but Black Adam is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.