Could Coming To America 2 Be Heading To A Streaming Service?

If this sounds somewhat familiar, it's because Paramount does have a history of pulling off this kind of maneuver. A few years ago the studio set up a whole surprise release for Julius Onah's The Cloverfield Paradox when they dropped it on Netflix immediately following the Super Bowl, and in 2020 they've made two similar deals. First Paramount partnered with the streaming giant to put Michael Showwalter's The Lovebirds out into the world, and then just a few weeks ago it was announced that Aaron Sorkin's The Trial Of The Chicago 7 will not be getting the big screen treatment.