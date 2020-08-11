Jared Leto Breaks Silence On Tron 3 Role

Leave a Comment
It appears Tron fans are finally getting their wish, as Disney is now actively working on a third installment in the cult-favorite franchise. Not only has the film now landed a director in Lion’s Garth Davis, but it also has a star and producer in Oscar winner Jared Leto. While Leto has reportedly been attached to Tron 3 for some time, he’s never spoken publicly about his involvement. Now, the actor is opening up about his role in reinvigorating the classic series.
I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in Tron. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all.
Joining such a unique franchise has to be exciting, but it’s even when you’re a longtime fan of a series like Jared Leto is. With this, you have to imagine that he’s been contemplating ideas for potential installments for quite some time. You can check out his sweet post down below:
As expected, story details on Tron 3 have not been revealed, though Leto may have slipped up and revealed the film’s official title in a now-deleted tweet. One of the biggest things fans probably want to know is who Leto will be playing. He could end up being a new protagonist, following in the footsteps of Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn and Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn. But on the other hand, he could just as easily play a villain who’s threatening the Grid after Clu’s demise in Tron: Legacy. And based on his performance in Blade Runner 2049, we know Leto has the chops to for such a part.
Jared Leto’s role is, of course, only one of the mysteries regarding the plot, as it’s still hard to say how the film will connect to its predecessors. Could Leto’s character end up crossing paths with Sam Flynn or Olivia Wilde’s Quorra, or could this film be a reboot altogether? Only time will tell.
What can be said is that Jared Leto is one of the best actors in the industry right now and, as he does with most of his roles, he’s sure to give it his all. It’ll be exciting to see what he, Garth Davis and their collaborators come up with for the Tron faithful.
Tron 3 currently has no scheduled release date.