Jared Leto Breaks Silence On Tron 3 Role

As expected, story details on Tron 3 have not been revealed, though Leto may have slipped up and revealed the film’s official title in a now-deleted tweet. One of the biggest things fans probably want to know is who Leto will be playing. He could end up being a new protagonist, following in the footsteps of Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn and Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn. But on the other hand, he could just as easily play a villain who’s threatening the Grid after Clu’s demise in Tron: Legacy. And based on his performance in Blade Runner 2049, we know Leto has the chops to for such a part.