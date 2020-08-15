The Social Network: 10 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Facebook Movie

Jonah Hill Was Considered For The Sean Parker Role Before Justin Timberlake Came Into The Picture

It is hard to see anyone but Justin Timberlake as the cocky and influential founder of Napster Sean Parker in The Social Network, but there was a time when Jonah Hill was in the running for the role. During a 2018 appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, however, the star of 2011's Moneyball (also written by Aaron Sorkin) revealed that even though the studio really wanted him to get the role, the decision ultimately came down to David Fincher who ultimately thought Timberlake was the better fit. And even though Hill doesn't harbor any ill will towards the director for passing him over, he is still bummed about it all these years later because he really likes the movie.