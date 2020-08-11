Mark Ruffalo Wishes Chris Hemsworth A Happy Birthday With Delightful Avengers: Endgame Set Photos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters well over a year ago, but the conversation around The Russo Brothers' massive blockbuster hasn't slowed down. And with Phase Four delayed as a result of global health concerns, there's been extra time to stream and re-watch the huge ensemble project. Now we can get a glimpse into Endgame's set thanks to a birthday message from Mark Ruffalo to Chris Hemsworth.