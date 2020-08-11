Mark Ruffalo Wishes Chris Hemsworth A Happy Birthday With Delightful Avengers: Endgame Set Photos

Leave a Comment
Avengers: Endgame hit theaters well over a year ago, but the conversation around The Russo Brothers' massive blockbuster hasn't slowed down. And with Phase Four delayed as a result of global health concerns, there's been extra time to stream and re-watch the huge ensemble project. Now we can get a glimpse into Endgame's set thanks to a birthday message from Mark Ruffalo to Chris Hemsworth.
The original Avengers actors have been working with each other for years, with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth getting a chance to co-star in Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth is celebrating his 37th birthday, and Ruffalo posted a few delightful set photos from Avengers: Endgame to celebrate. Check them out below.
I mean, how can you not love those two? Because while Marvel blockbusters are being produced like well-oiled machines, they're still made by regular people. And while it's a long and grueling job, it's fun to see Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth having fun while working on Avengers: Endgame. Let's break down what we're being shown in these two shots.
Mark Ruffalo's birthday message to Chris Hemsworth comes from his personal Instagram, and includes two photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame. And while security on Marvel movies are notoriously tight, it looks like Ruffalo still managed to sneak some photos while working on The Russo Brothers' latest Marvel blockbuster. Ruffalo is wearing motion capture pajamas in the shot, and has dots covering face in order for the cameras to properly capture each and every facial movement.
As for Chris Hemsworth, he's seen rocking the new Bro Thor look that his character took following Endgame's five-year time jump. He's got the character's long unkept hair and beard, and it looks like the photo might have been captured while filming Iron Man's funeral scene. Mostly because you can see Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in his funeral blacks in the background of the shot.
The second photo that Mark Ruffalo shared for Chris Hemsworth is seemingly from the New Asgard scene, in Avengers: Endgame which reveals Thor's physical transformation for the first time. Hemsworth is shown laying on the floor of the set, rocking the extensive prosthetics necessary to bring Bro Thor to life. Ruffalo hopes he doesn't party too hard for birthday like his Marvel counterpart, avoiding passing out on the floor in the process.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both characters survived Avengers: Endgame, and Hemsworth's Thor will make history as the first hero with a fourth solo flick thanks to Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. As for Ruffalo, fans are hoping that Hulk appears in Disney+'s She-Hulk series.
