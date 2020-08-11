Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Mark Ruffalo Wishes Chris Hemsworth A Happy Birthday With Delightful Avengers: Endgame Set Photos

More from Corey Chichizola Batman Fan Art Imagines Timothee Chalamet As Robin, And Already Kills Him Off
Smart Hulk on New Asgard

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters well over a year ago, but the conversation around The Russo Brothers' massive blockbuster hasn't slowed down. And with Phase Four delayed as a result of global health concerns, there's been extra time to stream and re-watch the huge ensemble project. Now we can get a glimpse into Endgame's set thanks to a birthday message from Mark Ruffalo to Chris Hemsworth.

The original Avengers actors have been working with each other for years, with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth getting a chance to co-star in Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth is celebrating his 37th birthday, and Ruffalo posted a few delightful set photos from Avengers: Endgame to celebrate. Check them out below.

I mean, how can you not love those two? Because while Marvel blockbusters are being produced like well-oiled machines, they're still made by regular people. And while it's a long and grueling job, it's fun to see Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth having fun while working on Avengers: Endgame. Let's break down what we're being shown in these two shots.

Mark Ruffalo's birthday message to Chris Hemsworth comes from his personal Instagram, and includes two photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame. And while security on Marvel movies are notoriously tight, it looks like Ruffalo still managed to sneak some photos while working on The Russo Brothers' latest Marvel blockbuster. Ruffalo is wearing motion capture pajamas in the shot, and has dots covering face in order for the cameras to properly capture each and every facial movement.

Marvel fans can re-watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

As for Chris Hemsworth, he's seen rocking the new Bro Thor look that his character took following Endgame's five-year time jump. He's got the character's long unkept hair and beard, and it looks like the photo might have been captured while filming Iron Man's funeral scene. Mostly because you can see Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in his funeral blacks in the background of the shot.

The second photo that Mark Ruffalo shared for Chris Hemsworth is seemingly from the New Asgard scene, in Avengers: Endgame which reveals Thor's physical transformation for the first time. Hemsworth is shown laying on the floor of the set, rocking the extensive prosthetics necessary to bring Bro Thor to life. Ruffalo hopes he doesn't party too hard for birthday like his Marvel counterpart, avoiding passing out on the floor in the process.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both characters survived Avengers: Endgame, and Hemsworth's Thor will make history as the first hero with a fourth solo flick thanks to Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. As for Ruffalo, fans are hoping that Hulk appears in Disney+'s She-Hulk series.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.

Up Next

More Fat Thor In Thor Love And Thunder? Here's What Taika Waititi Says
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Batman Fan Art Imagines Timothee Chalamet As Robin, And Already Kills Him Off news 1h Batman Fan Art Imagines Timothee Chalamet As Robin, And Already Kills Him Off Corey Chichizola
After Rumors About Shia Labeouf Playing Iceman, An LGBT Actor Is Campaigning For The Role news 2h After Rumors About Shia Labeouf Playing Iceman, An LGBT Actor Is Campaigning For The Role Corey Chichizola
DC Writer Shoots Down Flash Rumor About Ezra Miller’s Script news 4h DC Writer Shoots Down Flash Rumor About Ezra Miller’s Script Corey Chichizola
Comments