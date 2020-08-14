What Is An Inclusion Rider And Why Is Michael B. Jordan Endorsing It?

Outlier Society Productions was founded in 2016 and has spent the past four years developing a number of projects like the Netflix superhero series Raising Don, which was picked up for the a second season in early 2020, as well the 2019 courtroom drama Just Mercy. The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan as a recent Harvard grad who represents the wrongly convicted who lack the means of hiring legal counsel, and Jamie Fox as the man he represents.

In a 2018 interview with Variety, Michael B. Jordan said that adopting an inclusion rider was the right thing to do.