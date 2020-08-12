Zack Snyder Shares Snyder Cut Update, Hinting At Justice League’s Battle With Superman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is always keeping the fandom on their toes, and this year has been no exception. Because after years of fan campaigning, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally becoming a reality over on HBO Max. Zack Snyder has been given upwards of $30 million to complete his original vision for the blockbuster, with editing and visual effects happening currently. The filmmaker recently shared a sneak peak of the work being done, which seemingly teases the new version of Superman's clash with the rest of the team.