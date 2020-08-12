Zack Snyder Shares Snyder Cut Update, Hinting At Justice League’s Battle With Superman

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is always keeping the fandom on their toes, and this year has been no exception. Because after years of fan campaigning, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally becoming a reality over on HBO Max. Zack Snyder has been given upwards of $30 million to complete his original vision for the blockbuster, with editing and visual effects happening currently. The filmmaker recently shared a sneak peak of the work being done, which seemingly teases the new version of Superman's clash with the rest of the team.
Superman is dead at the start of Justice League, and it takes over an hour of the movie's runtime for Henry Cavill to finally appear. The version of his conflict with the rest of the heroes was from reshoots, as it featured Henry Cavill's infamous mustache lip. Zack Snyder recently posted a shot of the Snyder Cut's trailer editing process, which seemingly features his version of that fight sequence. Check it out below.
I spy with my little eye.... Cyborg's leg. And if you pay close attention to the rest of the shot in the monitor, you can see the tile and background of the Superman memorial from Justice League. Cue the battle music.
This image comes to us from the Twitter of Zack Snyder himself, and shows that the team is currently at work splicing up a Snyder Cut trailer for the digital event DC Fandome. All eyes are on what Snyder has in store for his version of Justice League, as every single update he posts quickly breaks the internet. It's clear that the Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be quite different from the one that hit theaters back in 2017. And that includes Superman's clash with the rest of the superheroes.
In the shot you can see the feet of the Justice League, lined up to meet a newly resurrected (and violent) Superman. Cyborg's metal appearance is the most visible, followed by Flash's electricity, Wonder Woman's boot, and finally Aquaman. The sequence was set up to be a major payoff in the theatrical cut of Justice League, but Zack Snyder no doubt has his own vision for this particular superpowered fight. Luckily, we won't have to wait too long to see a bit of it.
It looks like a full Snyder Cut trailer will be arriving shortly, which is sure to delight the many DC fans who had been campaigning for the movie's release over the years. Zack Snyder kept help alive during this time by sharing shots and information about his original intention for the crossover film. Once the project got the green light from HBO Max, we were treated to our first brief clip from the Snyder Cut, which teased the arrival of Darkseid.
The Snyder Cut is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.