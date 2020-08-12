Will The Batman’s Delay Change Its Story? Here’s The Latest From The Writer

Leave a Comment
The entertainment industry came to a screeching halt due to global health concerns, with sets around the world shut down for the protection of its cast and crew. Chief among them was Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is gearing up to continue shooting across the pond. The halt in filming resulted in the blockbuster being pushed back a number of months, which no doubt makes the crew's job interesting. But despite this extra time, writer Mattson Tomlin maintains not much has changed about the story during these unprecedented months.
The Batman has had a long gestation period, as it sat in development hell for years following Ben Affleck's departure from the DC Extended Universe. Matt Reeves continued working on the movie's script before casting and filming began, with Mattson Tomlin co-wrote with the director. While the set's unexpected break from filming could have given the crew a chance to edit the screenplay, Tomlin recently revealed that the story is remaining consistent. As he put it,
No. I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision. They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?
Well, that was honest. It looks like Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin didn't take their time in isolation as an opportunity to further change and revise The Batman's script. Instead, they're setting out to produce the same movie that was started before production was suddenly halted. Although just what that story is remains to be seen.
Mattson Tomlin shared his thoughts about The Batman's script during a conversation with Comic Book about the Netflix movie Project Power. Said comment are sure to be comforting for movie fans who have been waiting years to watch Bruce Wayne finally get a solo flick within the DC Extended Universe. It's clear that Matt Reeves as a specific vision for the upcoming blockbuster, one that hasn't changed as a result of more time with the screenplay.
Robert Pattinson has some big shoes to fill in The Batman, taking on the role of the Dark Knight following Ben Affleck's tenure as the character. It's unclear how Matt Reeves' blockbuster will fit into the overall DCEU timeline, but it'll focus on a less experience Bruce Wayne and put him against a trio of iconic villains-- namely The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).
Sine The Batman was filming across the pond, it has the potential to return to filming before projects that have sets in the states. It's currently unclear when production will begin, but the cast and crew seem eager to jump back into Gotham City. And in the process, Battinson will be born.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.