Justice League’s Ray Fisher Says DC Boss Threatened His Career

Ray Fisher as Cyborg in Justice League

As the march towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, dropping on HBO Max continues, Ray Fisher, the DC Extended Universe’s Cyborg, has keeping up his crusade against director Joss Whedon, who helmed the 2017 superhero movie’s reshoots when Snyder exited. Fisher has previously described Whedon’s behavior on the Justice League set as being “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” and the actor also stated that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled this behavior.

Now Ray Fisher is pointing the spotlight back on Geoff Johns with the following statement that he shared on Twitter claiming that Johns threatened his career:

During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E

Back at the beginning of July, Ray Fisher said that because he’s still “under contract” and signed a non-disclosure agreement, he has to be careful about what he says regarding his experiences with Joss Whedon on the Justice League set, otherwise he could get “sued into oblivion.” However, this latest comment concerning Geoff Johns certainly doesn’t paint the producer in a good light.

More to come…

