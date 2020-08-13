Following Iceman Rumors, Shia LaBeouf Fan Art Casts Him As Wolverine

Of course, just because Iceman was one of the first X-Men in the comics and Wolverine continues to be one of the property’s most popular characters overall doesn’t guarantee we’ll see either of them right away in the MCU. Frankly, we don’t really know anything about what this franchise’s plans for the mutants are, other than Marvel Studios can finally use them following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Granted, Marvel did have access to Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, but instead of being mutants, they gained their powers from the Mind Stone.