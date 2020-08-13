Following Iceman Rumors, Shia LaBeouf Fan Art Casts Him As Wolverine

Leave a Comment
The 20th Century Fox era of the X-Men film franchise is over, and someday the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the mutant superheroes and supervillains that have ran around the Marvel Comics universe for decades. Recently, it was rumored that Shia LaBeouf was being looked at to play Iceman, and while that hasn’t been officially confirmed in any way whatsoever, what if the Transformers actor was selected to play Wolverine instead?
That’s the scenario graphic artist BossLogic has envisioned, and you can see his take on Shia LaBeouf playing Wolverine below.
That’s not too shabby. From the adamantium claws popped out to the bullet wounds to the cigar, this is a captivating image of what Shia LaBeouf channeling Wolverine would look like. Of course, now we need to go one step further and imagine what LaBeouf would look like as Wolverine wearing his classic yellow and blue costume. If there’s one way the MCU’s Wolverine can stand out from Hugh Jackman’s incarnation, it’s by donning an outfit similar to what he wore in the comics rather than sticking with black leather.
Still, just like with Iceman, there’s nothing to suggest Shia LaBeouf is being looked at to play Wolverine in the MCU. Nevertheless, once an idea is planted, there’s at least a chance it could make its way to someone involved with casting. And this isn’t the first time that LaBeouf’s been suggested for a Marvel role, as he’s also been thrown around as a potential candidate for Moon Knight, who’s getting his own Disney+ series.
As far as Iceman is concerned, following the Shia LaBeouf casting rumor, Colton Haynes threw his name into the proverbial hat for the frosty role. Since Iceman (real name Bobby Drake) came out of the closet in 2012 and Haynes is also gay, that would be a good way to provide representation both in the MCU and in real life. Plus, Haynes already has a bunch of superhero experience under his belt from his time playing Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, on Arrow.
Of course, just because Iceman was one of the first X-Men in the comics and Wolverine continues to be one of the property’s most popular characters overall doesn’t guarantee we’ll see either of them right away in the MCU. Frankly, we don’t really know anything about what this franchise’s plans for the mutants are, other than Marvel Studios can finally use them following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Granted, Marvel did have access to Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, but instead of being mutants, they gained their powers from the Mind Stone.
Given how the MCU’s Phase 4 and some of Phase 5 is already planned out, we’re still at least several years off from seeing the X-Men join this world. Whenever that time comes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has promised the MCU’s take on the property will be much different than what Fox delivered, and at least there’s no shortage of mutants who could take center stage in this continuity, from Iceman and Wolverine to plenty of unconventional choices.
As for Shia LaBeouf, 2019 was a big year for him, with The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy both earning critical acclaim. He can currently be seen in David Ayer’s new movie, The Tax Collector, playing Creeper, who collects money for a crime lord alongside Bobby Soto’s David Cuevas. LaBeouf also stars in the upcoming Pieces of a Woman.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates concerning the X-Men on film, and look through our Marvel movies guide to learn what’s in store for Phase 4 and beyond.