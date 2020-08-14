Disney Parks Employees Get Cool New Masks, Complete With Hidden Mickeys

Leave a Comment
Masks are part of normal wardrobe now, especially in places where they're required like Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort. It's not exactly surprising that Disney and other companies have made their own masks available as merchandise, but now, Disney Parks has unveiled a brand new mask specifically designed for cast members at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. It's a great looking mask than even includes the classic Disney Parks' hidden Mickey.
Disney Parks cast members have less opportunity to remove their masks and they're going to be worn a lot, and so the cast members needed something above and beyond the normal when it comes to face coverings. The new mask is more breathable and durable, but it still looks awesome. It brings Disney magic to masks by incorporating elements of pixie dust in the design and a Mickey Mouse constellation. Check it out in the images below.
The new mask was a true team effort as the costume departments from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland worked together to design the new mask. While it's difficult to tell from the pictures, the masks actually sparkle apparently, which sounds like fun.
Every little detail inside the Disney Parks is well thought out and planned to the point that it's actually a bit surprising the parks didn't have this mask ready to go on the day Walt Disney World opened. Still, it's a pretty great mask and it's also good because it will make recognizing cast members a little bit easier in an environment where everybody looks different with their face covered.
Unfortunately, if you think this mask is so cool that you'd like to own one, you can pretty much forget it. Nothing worn by Disney Parks cast members can be purchased as merchandise by guests. Obviously, Disney Parks doesn't want people who aren't cast members to look like they are, and if people thought you worked there because you were wearing the same mask as everybody else, it would cause problems. Even if you weren't up to no good, you'd be annoyed by people coming up to ask you when the parade starts (The parade starts never, they're canceled for the foreseeable future).
It's an understandable rule in most cases, though I don't understand why I still can't purchase a "We're All Mad Here" T-shirt when the Mad T Party hasn't held a show since 2016.
While you may not be able to buy this specific mask for yourself, we'll have to wait and see if perhaps similarly constructed masks with different designs could be available. While these certainly appear to be premium masks, if we're all going to be wearing them for some time to come, buying a high-quality mask that you can wear all over to show your Disney fandom is something that a lot of people would be willing to spend money on.