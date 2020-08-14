Ryan Reynolds Has Launched Own Streaming Service... Featuring Only One Movie

Released in 2003 and also starring Kristin Booth, Joris Jarsky, David Hewlett, James Allodi and David Suchet, Foolproof follows a group of friends who come together to theoretically pull off heists, only to be blackmailed by a gangster into carrying out a real multi-million dollar heist. Foolproof came out the same year as fellow Reynolds movies The In-Laws, but needless to say it made nowhere near the kind of splash that many of the actor’s earlier and later movies did.