New Solo: A Star Wars Story Deepfake Swaps Alden Ehrenreich For Harrison Ford

Despite mixed reviews, Solo: A Star Wars Story managed to strike a chord with many fans of the franchise. The film was, of course, led by Alden Ehrenreich, who managed to put his own spin on the iconic character. However, there are sure to be some who’ve wondered what the film would’ve been like with a younger Harrison Ford at the helm. Well, thanks to a newly created deepfake video, fans now have an idea, and the results are honestly impressive.
A YouTuber none as Shamook recently posted a deepfake video that replaces Alden Ehrenreich’s face with Harrison Ford’s in several key scenes of Solo: A Star Wars Story. And while there have been some incredible deepfakes in the past, this one may be one of the best. But don’t just take my word for it. Check it out for yourself down below:
The change may seem a bit jarring at first glance but, after watching a few scenes, Harrison Ford’s face seems quite natural. And to be honest, it kind of makes one want to see an entire movie done in that way.
And it’s also interesting that Harrison Ford isn’t the only one to get the deepfake treatment int this video, as Donald Glover is also replaced by Billy Dee Williams in the role of Lando Calrissian. While this change doesn’t feel quite as natural compared to the Han Solo switch, it mostly works. And it’s to deny that one does get a kick out of seeing the two together on screen.
If anything, this video is sure to get Solo fans even more pumped, as they’ve already been campaigning for a sequel to the spinoff film since its release in 2018. Many fans have even gone as far as to pitch ideas for the movie online and make appeals as to why it should happen. As far as we know, Disney and Lucasfilm have no immediate plans for a sequel. One of the film’s writers has even confirmed that sequel is unlikely to happen on Disney+.
A sequel would also depend on the inclusion of stars like Ehrenreich, Glover and Emilia Clarke. Ehrenreich has spoken on a potential sequel and said that his return would depend on the strength of the story.
Solo did leave things pretty open-ended for the lovable rogue and his allies, so the possibilities are endless. However, it remains to be seen if things actually take off.
One thing we do know is that if there is a sequel to Solo, neither Harrison Ford nor Billy Dee Williams will be superimposed onto the younger actors’ faces. Nevertheless, we still have this cool video to keep us entertained while we await word on any potential, future projects.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is now available to stream on Disney+.