Keanu Reeves Talks Filming The Matrix 4 In Berlin With Safety Protocols In Place

Keanu Reeves says that show business people are versatile and used to having to come up with solutions to problems, and that is an incredibly valuable skill right now. Coming up with new safety protocols so that all the people on the film set are as safe as possible is one thing, but considering how variable work can be from day to day on a film set, especially for a movie like The Matrix, which we can expect will be giving us some pretty visually intense action, those safety protocols are likely being put through their paces. How to keep everybody safe in a simple dialogue scene isn't going to be the same for a motorcycle stunt or something that has Keanu Reeves hanging from wires.