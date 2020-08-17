Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photos Features Mysterious Location And Tiny Dinos

Leave a Comment
After experiencing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production on Jurassic World: Dominion is back in full swing. Cast members like Sam Neill and Laura Dern are back on set, and plenty of safety protocols have been put in place to ensure that work goes smoothly. With things back up and running, we’ve now been graced with a few behind-the-scenes stills from the upcoming blockbuster. Not only do the images give us an idea of how things are going on set, but they also give us a look at a potentially new location and some tiny dinosaurs.
Jurassic World’s Instagram account shared the images, which also appeared in a recent story in The New York Times. The first image shows what appears to be Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire exploring a mysterious forest. The second is a bit less ominous as it shows a crew member with a few baby dinosaurs. The final image shows off the set’s newly established “Green Zone,” an area where essential crew and cast members can rest and sanitize. Check out the photos below:
The forest image is going to have us speculating for a while, as it’s currently unclear as to where the characters are. Isla Nublar was destroyed during the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so could the team be returning to Isla Sorna (aka Site B)?
What’s easily the cutest photo of this bunch is the one featuring the tiny dinosaurs. The Jurassic Park franchise has always made great use of practical effects, and Colin Trevorrow has only continued that trend with his trilogy. It’ll be fun to see how those little ones play into the story.
But above all, it’s really good to see that the production is indeed following safety protocols as it moves forward. This is pretty obvious with the Green Zone but, as you can see, the crew members featured in the photos are also wearing masks. From what we’ve seen so far, it would definitely appear that Universal Pictures has spared no expense when it comes to the wellness of the cast and crew.
While these photos don’t illuminate much of the film’s story, they’re still more than enough to get fans excited. With plenty of returning characters and big scares, Jurassic World: Dominion is shaping up to be the culmination of the franchise. One can only imagine what Colin Trevorrow and his team have planned for us.
We’ll undoubtedly continue to speculate as time goes on, but let’s also just take comfort in the fact that the film appears to be moving forward swiftly and safely. Although there’s still plenty of work to be done, things certainly seem to be getting off to a solid start.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 11, 2021.