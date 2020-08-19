Gal Gadot Confirms Wonder Woman 1984 Will Explore Diana’s Life Since World War I

If you will get an idea during this movie of what she’s been doing? Yes, you will. She’s been very much - she’s been involved in the Man’s World when she was needed. She doesn’t really want to make close connections with anyone, because she knows, either she’s going to hurt them because she’ll have to disappear one day, or she will lose them because they’ll grow old. So I think after the loss of Steve and the entire team later on, I think Diana is in a place where she’s happy where she is. She’s fairly lonely, but she made the decision to do that. And she does go to the world whenever it’s needed. But she’s not complete, you know what I mean? She’s very - she has issues.