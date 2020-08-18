Sharon Stone Says Multiple Family Members Have Died Of Covid-19

Prior to recording a video on her social media about the harsh realities of COVID relate to her family, Sharon Stone originally posted a photo of her sister who is in a special COVID room of the hospital, and fighting the virus in isolation. After that went viral, she ultimately opened up more about the subject, revealing that she'd lost loved ones and that both her sister and brother-in-law are currently hospitalized as well. What's more, the actress claims that her sister isn't doing well, which is no doubt especially heartbreaking and anxiety inducing.