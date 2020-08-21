Jamie Foxx's Best Movie Performances Including Project Power, Ranked

12. Dean “MF” Jones – Horrible Bosses

For Dean “MF” Jones, the Dean is silent. That’s because the “MF” he goes by in Horrible Bosses is… well, it’s what you’d think the MF would stand for. In the role, Mr. Foxx plays a “murder consultant” who’s not very good at negotiating. He also has some of the best lines in the entire movie, which is saying a lot when you have such a great ensemble cast.

While not a major role in the film, I’ll always remember the story as to how he actually got his moniker. And would you believe that he was originally going to be called “Cocksucker Jones”? I can only imagine the reason he would have gotten that name, but I’m sure it would have been hilarious, just like the character himself.