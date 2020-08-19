Latest Snyder Cut Image Teases Wonder Woman’s New Action Scenes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is always packed with surprises, and this year has been no exception. Fans were floored when HBO Max was revealed to be the home of Justice League's Snyder Cut, with Zack Snyder being given a massive budget to complete his original vision for the movie. Since fans campaigned for the director's cut for years, moviegoers can't wait for its first trailer to arrive at DC Fandome. And now Zack Snyder is teasing this event by sharing a new image of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in action.