Latest Snyder Cut Image Teases Wonder Woman’s New Action Scenes

The DC Extended Universe is always packed with surprises, and this year has been no exception. Fans were floored when HBO Max was revealed to be the home of Justice League's Snyder Cut, with Zack Snyder being given a massive budget to complete his original vision for the movie. Since fans campaigned for the director's cut for years, moviegoers can't wait for its first trailer to arrive at DC Fandome. And now Zack Snyder is teasing this event by sharing a new image of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in action.
DC Fandome is shaping up to be a thrilling experience for the fans, as updates for projects like the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, and Black Adam. But perhaps the most hotly anticipated project is the Snyder Cut, with the first trailer arriving in just days. Zack Snyder has been hyping up the trailer's arrival on social media, including a new photo of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on set. Check it out below.
Well, color me intrigued. Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League won't include any of the footage filmed during reshoots, and therefore there will be a ton of new and exciting content. And if the above image is any indication, we'll get plenty of more thrilling action sequences from Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
The above image comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Vero. The filmmaker regularly uses social media to share tidbits and shots of the Snyder Cut, helping to fueled the fan campaign for the Snyder Cut ahead of its home on HBO Max. And now that Snyder is at work editing the project together, he's taking the time to build anticipation for the upcoming Justice League trailer arriving on DC Fandome.
The new set photo peels back the curtain on production for Justice League, specifically before Zack Snyder departed the ill-fated blockbuster over a family tragedy. In it we see Gal Gadot posing, making a W with her hands as a reference to the actress' signature character. She's surrounded by a green screen set, and it looks like the Batmobile is shown... possibly on fire.
It definitely looks like a bit of action that Gal Gadot is working on at this time, and it'll be fascinating to see how the battles and overall story of Justice League are changed when the Snyder Cut finally arrives on HBO Max next year. The filmmaker was doing a ton of world building on the project, moving forward the five-film arc he envisioned for the DCEU. But many of those narrative seeds were left on the cutting room floor when Joss Whedon came on board to complete Justice League in time for its release date.
The Snyder Cut only became possible because fans campaigned and crowdfunded for the project in the years following Justice League's 2017 release. And all that work will pay off in just days when the movie's trailer arrives, and likely breaks the internet in the process. Because while Ben Affleck has departed his role as Batman, the public will be treated to all sorts of new footage featuring that character and the rest of the League.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd, and the Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.