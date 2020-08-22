9 Other Twilight Series Moments We Now Want To See From Edward's Perspective

Bella And Edward Reuniting In Italy And Meeting With The Volturi

Even though witnessing Bella and Edward’s breakup looks like it would be no fun for either party, one of the sweetest moments in the series happens after this to make up for it all. When Bella and Alice trek to Italy to find Edward and save him from death, there’s a cute moment when Edward sees her again that we’d love to see his version of. I especially love when he thinks he’s in heaven before registering that Bella is in front of him. Just after that they meet the Volturi and it would be really interesting to hear Edward’s thoughts about the members of the Italian vampire clan, especially when it comes to their thoughts on Bella and her shield abilities.