Olivia Wilde May Direct A Spider-Woman Movie For Sony

We have a lot more questions at this point than answers, but it's worth noting that Sony is reportedly very excited to get the film made. According to the trade report, Olivia Wilde nearly passed because her slate is getting full, but she apparently ultimately decided that she couldn't give up the opportunity to launch a new female superhero on the big screen. Of course, given the way things currently are in the world, it's not entirely clear right now exactly when the project is going to get up on its feet. It's also notably now one of two live-action projects with a female protagonist now being developed in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, with the other being the Madame Web project that we learned about this past May.