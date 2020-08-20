When Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Expected To Resume Filming

Leave a Comment
Harry Potter and the Wizarding World have been entertaining audiences for decades, and continues to be a mainstay of pop culture. The universe has been expanded through theme parks and a Broadway show, and returned to the silver screen with David Yates' Fantastic Beasts franchise. The highly anticipated Fantastic Beasts 3 had just begun filming when sets around the world were shut down due to global health concerns. And now we may have an idea regarding when the threequel will resume production.
Fantastic Beasts 3 has the potential to be one of the first major blockbusters to return to production, following the leads of Avatar 2 and Jurassic World: Dominion. And given how rabid the Harry Potter fandom continues to be, all eyes are on when David Yates' third installment in the spinoff franchise will pick up their wands and get back to work. And the latest report indicates that the movie is aiming to resume filming in the U.K. this September.
This latest update comes to us from Variety, which also revealed The Batman's plans to continue filming across the pond. While David Yates and company haven't been particularly open to the public about their plans to continue production, the latest signs indicate that the Wizarding World will resume its next adventure next month. And that's new that is sure to delight the generations of fans out there.
While major film sets in America haven't started filming, countries across the world have been able to provide a safe work environment, including rigorous COVID testing and strict health guidelines. A handful of those projects have been able to start production across the pond specifically, which should seemingly open the door for Fantastic Beasts 3 to follow suit.
Narratively, there are a ton of places for Fantastic Beasts 3 to go. The ending of The Crimes of Grindelwald saw Queenie changing sides and Ezra Miller's Credence revealed as Dumbledore's brother. And with the story contributing to a five-film arc, there possibilities are seemingly endless. We'll just have to see the studio's plans to return to set.
As time moves forward within the Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans are eager to see more connection to the classic Harry Potter stories. The Crimes of Grindelwald included Dumbledore, Nagini, and McGonagall to varying levels of success. And in the world of shared universes, audiences are eager for crossovers.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 12th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.