When Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Expected To Resume Filming

Harry Potter and the Wizarding World have been entertaining audiences for decades, and continues to be a mainstay of pop culture. The universe has been expanded through theme parks and a Broadway show, and returned to the silver screen with David Yates' Fantastic Beasts franchise. The highly anticipated Fantastic Beasts 3 had just begun filming when sets around the world were shut down due to global health concerns. And now we may have an idea regarding when the threequel will resume production.