Latest No Time To Die Image Gives New Glimpse At Rami Malek

If 2020 had any decency whatever we would have seen No Time to Die months ago and we'd probably already be deep in an all-new debate about who should play James Bond next. However, that's not the world we live in and so instead we're sitting around waiting for November in hopes that when we get there the world will have calmed down enough that we can all go see a James Bond movie in theaters again. Until then we have to gaze longingly at pictures of Rami Malek, which, I mean, isn't the worst thing, even if he looks a little worse for wear in No Time to Die.