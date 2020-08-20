DC's Ray Fisher Reveals Warner Has Launched A Justice League Investigation In Emotional Post

While a lot of DC Extended Universe fans are looking forward to Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League being brought to life on HBO Max next year, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has been focusing his attention of late on what went down during the superhero movie’s reshoots period, which saw Joss Whedon sitting in the director’s chair following Snyder’s exit. For those out of the loop, Fisher stated at the beginning of July that Whedon’s behavior on the Justice League set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” and that producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns enabled this behavior.