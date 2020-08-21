Latest Snyder Cut Tease Features Every Justice League Member Ahead Of DC FanDome Trailer

The fans wanted Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and as such they pretty much willed it into existence. With early 2021 being marked as the release window for this project, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered; namely if this is a film or a TV series we should be looking forward to. Those answers could be coming tomorrow, and if it happens, the shockwaves will ripple through the internet with great force and speed. But seeing as this is the same week that Ben Affleck was announced as returning to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, it’s kind of safe to assume that’s exactly what Warner Bros will be aiming for at tomorrow’s event.