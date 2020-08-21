Latest Snyder Cut Tease Features Every Justice League Member Ahead Of DC FanDome Trailer

Leave a Comment
When you’re announcing something as awesome as the first teaser for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, you tend to break out the big guns. As the clock as ticked down to DC FanDome’s big panel celebrating this momentous happening, individual Justice League members have been used to tease the passage of time. But today, on the eve of the big event, DC has put every damned hero in the teaser for the teaser to the long awaited reinterpretation of 2017’s Justice League. And you can see it all for yourself, below:
Shared by HBO Max themselves on their Instagram, this quick but bold toned appetizer for tomorrow’s entrée shows moments that may or may not be footage straight from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Moments like Bruce Wayne’s business card being ominously framed to Ray Fischer’s Cyborg stumbling on his feet are shown, with only a small moment to take them all in before the next. Whatever this is leading to, it certainly feels epic, and marks the beginning of the end of having to wait for Zack Snyder’s vision to finally be realized.
It’s been a wild ride for anyone who has been following the development of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. From the earliest whispers of the fabled “Snyder Cut,” through the constant back and forth of confirmations and denials pertaining to its existence, all the way to the earth shattering announcement that it was indeed happening, it’s been quite a story. And now, the culmination of those stepping stones to the truth are about to pay off in what looks like a very beautiful way.
The fans wanted Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and as such they pretty much willed it into existence. With early 2021 being marked as the release window for this project, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered; namely if this is a film or a TV series we should be looking forward to. Those answers could be coming tomorrow, and if it happens, the shockwaves will ripple through the internet with great force and speed. But seeing as this is the same week that Ben Affleck was announced as returning to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, it’s kind of safe to assume that’s exactly what Warner Bros will be aiming for at tomorrow’s event.
DC Fandome’s panel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to go off at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT; though if you’re curious when the trailer will drop, that’ll be closer to 5:45 ET / 2:45 PT. So be sure to have your schedule cleared, and your floor clear of any objects that might hurt your jaw when it drops. And stay tuned to CinemaBlend for up to the minute updates and analysis of all things Snyder Cut!
