First Tenet Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

When movie theaters in the U.S. made the decision to close and the first wave of movies saw themselves get delayed Christopher Nolan's Tenet set itself up to be the first major release to open once theaters were back in business. As theater openings were postponed, so was Tenet. But now, the film is finally poised to open, and that means the reviews are coming in. Overall Tenet is getting solid reviews. While it may not be Christopher Nolan's shining achievement, it's likely everything that fans are looking for from the accomplished director.