John Wick Actor Jokes About Kicking Keanu Reeves’ Ass In Real Life

2019 was a big year for Keanu Reeves, as in addition to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, he also appeared in Always Be My Maybe, Toy Story 4 and Between Two Ferns: The Movie, as well as filmed Bill & Ted Face the Music. Combine all that with continuing examples of him being a truly good guy, and we’re in the midst of the Keanussiance, so it’s not like we’d want to see him fighting someone right now, let alone someone as massive as Boban Marjanovic. Quite the opposite, we need to keep Reeves safe at all costs!