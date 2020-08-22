The Suicide Squad Just Revealed Its Full Cast Of Characters, And We're Floored

The day is still young, but already DC Fandome has delivered a nice dose of awesome to what would otherwise be a casual summer Saturday. First they blew our minds by delivering our first look at Kristen Wiig fully transformed as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, then they did a full dive into both the Sandman Universe and the Multiverse in general, and now we just can't stop smiling ear-to-ear following the arrival of the full cast announcement for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, including all of the actors' roles. Check it out below!