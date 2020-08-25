The Batman’s Matt Reeves Gives His Thoughts On Ben Affleck’s Version Of The Dark Knight

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with the genre dominating the film industry for the last decade. Batman is one of the most popular heroes of all time, and has therefore been adapted for film a variety of times. Fans are eager to see what Robert Pattinson brings to the table in Matt Reeves' The Batman, just years after Ben Affleck's version debuted in theaters. And now Reeves has shared his thoughts about Batfleck's characterization of the Dark Knight.
Ben Affleck is the Batman of the greater DCEU, while The Batman will be set in another plane of the multiverse. It was recently announced that Affleck will reprise his role in the upcoming Flash movie alongside Michael Keaton, resulting in three different version of Batman currently occupying the big screen. Matt Reeves recently released the first trailer for his highly anticipated blockbuster, which shows a unique take on Gotham City. But he's also a fan of Batfleck, recently saying:
I loved Ben Affleck as Batman. I thought he was incredible, an iteration that we hadn’t seen.
Well, that sounds like a glowing review. Matt Reeves originally had the potential to work with Ben Affleck on The Batman, in the very early stages of development before the actor (temporarily) departed the DC Extended Universe. And while that partnership didn't come to fruition, the Planet of the Apes filmmaker is still fond of what Affleck brought to the iconic character.
Matt Reeves' comments come from his recent appearance at DC Fandome, where he revealed the very first footage from The Batman. And the filmmaker makes a solid point, as Ben Affleck's version of Bruce Wayne was unique to the myriad other adaptations of the character. This one had a hulking physicality and had lost faith in humanity, resulting in a murderous obsession with the Man of Steel. At least until the infamous Martha moment happened.
Batman was able to soften up a bit in Justice League, but it should be interesting to see how the character changes once the Snyder Cut hits HBO Max next year. Zack Snyder was given upwards to $30 million to complete his original vision for the blockbuster, which will be released in four one-hour episodes. Ben Affleck's Batman is one who sets out to unite the group of heroes, and the Snyder Cut trailer teased plenty of new thrilling action sequences.
As for The Batman, hype for Matt Reeves' upcoming DC debut is at an all-time high. The movie's first teaser revealed a pulled back and realistic version of Gotham City, which will follow a Batman young into his career as a superhero, and featuring the emergence of the villains Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman.
The Batman is expected set to arrive in theaters October 1st, 2021, while the Snyder Cut will also hit HBO Max sometime next year. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.