Disneyland Officially Extends Cast Member Furloughs, But There May Be Hope For Reopening

Certainly, Orange County being off the watchlist is only the first step in what is sure to be a long road. When Disneyland opens, even if it doesn't see an influx of tourists flying in from all over the western US., it will certainly see guests coming from all over California, and so the entire state is going to need to be in better shape before anybody is going to be comfortable opening up theme parks. Having said that, this is still a good sign and hopefully an indication that just such a larger trend is starting. Seven counties have come off the watchlist in the last week.