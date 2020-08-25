The Advice Dwayne Johnson Gave John David Washington Before He Went Off To Work With Christopher Nolan

Starring in a major motion picture is already a difficult job for an actor, but when it’s an action-heavy role once is playing, that ups the ante. So while John David Washington didn’t really heed Dwayne Johnson’s advice to hydrate while they worked together on Ballers, as the actor informed Total Film, he realized how necessary it really was to regularly drink water once he started working on Tenet. That’s one of the many lessons that’s hammered home to those who enroll in the grad school of Nolan.