Wesley Snipes Shares Details About His Coming To America 2 Character

Coming 2 America will finally provide fans with the long-hoped-for return of Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem, along with many other fan-favorite characters from the original film. Of course, Craig Brewer’s highly anticipated sequel will also introduce a number of new characters, one of which will be played by the one and only Wesley Snipes. The actor, who previously worked with Murphy and Brewer on Dolemite Is My Name, hasn’t said too much about his role up to this point, but he’s now opening up about what we can expect from him in the Coming To America sequel: