7 Ways Robert Pattinson's The Batman Might Stand Out Compared To Other Batman Movies

During this year's DC FanDome, in a surprise turn of events, we got our first glimpse of Matt Reeves' The Batman, the latest cinematic take on the Dark Knight. While it can be easy to bemoan the idea of yet another Batman movie, as we've gotten more than our fair share in the past few years, this trailer promises an electrifying, haunting new vision on the classic character — complete with a darker tone, grounded characters, stylistic action, and a noir-heavy tinge on the property.

While we've only seen a sliver of what's to come, particularly as filming hasn't concluded yet, it's easy to feel confident about this Batman blockbuster, especially if it might bring new ideas to the comic book character's cinematic portrayal. There are no guarantees until the film is projected in front of our eyeballs, but here's what Robert Pattinson's upcoming Batman movie might do differently than past iterations.