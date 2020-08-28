The New Mutants Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

The end of an era is finally here, folks. While last year’s Dark Phoenix wrapped up the main X-Men film series, The New Mutants marks the final entry in the then-20th Century Fox-controlled franchise. The movie arrives nearly two and a half years after it was originally supposed to hit theaters, but judging by the reviews that are now up, The New Mutants ends this chapter of the mutant property’s cinematic history with more of a fizzle than a bang.