Chadwick Boseman Tributes Pour In From Celebrities And Fans Mourning The Actor

You can’t overstate the importance of the work that Chadwick Boseman did during his time on this Earth, and in this industry. The native South Carolinian played significant historical figures, and superheroes. His revolutionary turn as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued to kick open a door for heroes of all colors in the superhero genre. The impact of Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning movie, and the battle cry “Wakanda forever,” left Boseman’s stamp on our culture. The memory of his accomplishments will live on for decades behind the day he left us.