The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Is ‘Stoked’ About One Particular Aspect Of The Film

Matt Reeves' The Batman has been one of our most anticipated 2021 films for quite a while now, but our excitement was ratcheted up more than a few notches last week thanks to the release of the movie's debut trailer during DC Fandome. The footage offers us more than a few things to be entirely amped for, from the mystery at the heart of the plot to Robert Pattinson's performance – and most definitely on that list is the new iteration of the Batmobile, which it turns out was something that very much stuck out to star Jeffrey Wright when he first read the script.
The actor, who plays the newest big screen version of Gotham detective James Gordon, was recently a guest on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, and while discussing the upcoming blockbuster he heaped particular praise upon the movie's vision for Batman's favorite mode of transportation. Said Wright,
[O]ne of the aspects of the script that I was really stoked about was the Batmobile, the way it was described. It was described as this kind of retro, hyper-hemified muscle car, that was just the craziest, coolest thing you’d ever seen. And when I read that I said ‘A ha, yes.’
Continuing, Jeffrey Wright added that the reason why the Batmobile in The Batman stuck out to him is because it essentially encapsulates the larger aesthetic that Matt Reeves is creating with the film. Highlighting the realism in the writer/director's in-production feature, Wright explained,
Because what it was trying to achieve, and what it does achieve, is to create an accessibility for our Gotham, a world that is tangible and grounded in a very familiar reality. But at the same time, it’s still fantastical, it’s still tweaked. It’s still arch, but it’s accessible.
The Batmobile itself is only featured briefly in The Batman trailer, but does make a wonderful impression. As captured in the still above, we get to see it rev up spewing a blue flame out the back, and zip and crash around the streets of Gotham. It inspires a wonderful and perfectly appropriate reaction from Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin: "Whoa. this guy's crazy!"
Following a delay in filming due to the ongoing pandemic, The Batman is now back in production, and we, like Jeffrey Wright, are really stoked to see what surprises are still in store. In addition to Wright and the aforementioned Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, and John Turturro. It won't be in theaters until October 1, 2021, but you can be sure that we'll continue to update you about its development here on CinemaBlend between now and then.