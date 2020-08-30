The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Is ‘Stoked’ About One Particular Aspect Of The Film

Matt Reeves' The Batman has been one of our most anticipated 2021 films for quite a while now, but our excitement was ratcheted up more than a few notches last week thanks to the release of the movie's debut trailer during DC Fandome. The footage offers us more than a few things to be entirely amped for, from the mystery at the heart of the plot to Robert Pattinson's performance – and most definitely on that list is the new iteration of the Batmobile, which it turns out was something that very much stuck out to star Jeffrey Wright when he first read the script.