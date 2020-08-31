Moana Star Auli’i Cravalho Helped Produce Her Big Song In Netflix’s All Together Now

As Brett Haley told CinemaBlend during the interview, he approached his longtime collaborator, Keegan DeWitt, to write the song for the scene, with the direction to give “Feels Like Home” the specific intimate quality it needed to illustrate a significant loss Auli’i Cravalho’s Amber has gone through in the movie. DeWitt had already delivered, but Haley also cleverly brought in Cravalho to help them produce the song as well. It's no wonder it evokes coming straight from the actress’ heart when she sings it as Rhenzy Feliz’s Ty plays the song on the piano.