Cameron Diaz Quit Acting And Started Producing Wine, But It Could Be Going Better

Cameron Diaz’s wine currently sells for $24 bucks a bottle, so you won’t find it in the discount aisle at the grocery store. But people are aware of the brand and her attitude toward “clean wine,” something she discussed in an intimate new interview with her Goop pal Gwyneth Paltrow. It may be enough for Avaline to find its footing as it makes its way into a crowded market, but we'll have to wait and see as her brand continues to roll out new products.