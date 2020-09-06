The Usual Suspects Ending: Everything Leading Up To That Big Reveal

The Usual Suspects was a career-defining movie both for Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey, the film even earned Spacey his first Academy Award, and The Usual Suspects ending may be one of the best in film history. However, justifiably the film feels tainted with both men’s alleged sexual misconduct now casting a major shadow on both of their careers.

The idea of separating the art from the artist is a difficult concept and more complex than just pretending like a work of fiction exists in a vacuum. However, for this piece, I will only be focusing on The Usual Suspects as a film and what Singer, Spacey, and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie did when creating this slick, unforgettable noir.