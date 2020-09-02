Netflix's The Boys In The Band Trailer: Ryan Murphy Brings Beloved Play To Life With A Killer Cast

Leave a Comment
In 1968, playwright Mart Crowley made history with his play The Boys In The Band. A drama that showcased openly gay characters, and one fateful night that they shared together full of drama and heartbreak, it’s been a landmark of theatrical history in the over 50 years since its debut. And now, producer Ryan Murphy is about to revive the beloved play once again, with an all-star cast, in a feature film adaptation for Netflix. Here now, is the first trailer for The Boys in the Band:
As a group of friends gather to celebrate a very special birthday, The Boys in the Band starts to unravel the fabric of the entire group. Revelations and surprises are in order, with one hell of an assortment of actors on deck to bring this classic to life once again. What’s better, the entire cast from the 2018 Broadway revival, including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells, are reprising their roles under the supervision of their stage director, Joe Mantello.
The Boys in the Band will start dialing up drama on September 30th, only on Netflix.
