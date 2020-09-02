Netflix's The Boys In The Band Trailer: Ryan Murphy Brings Beloved Play To Life With A Killer Cast

In 1968, playwright Mart Crowley made history with his play The Boys In The Band. A drama that showcased openly gay characters, and one fateful night that they shared together full of drama and heartbreak, it’s been a landmark of theatrical history in the over 50 years since its debut. And now, producer Ryan Murphy is about to revive the beloved play once again, with an all-star cast, in a feature film adaptation for Netflix. Here now, is the first trailer for The Boys in the Band: