Star Wars' John Boyega Explains How Racial Backlash Changed His View Of The Franchise

Despite Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters nearly a year ago, it's still hard to believe that the Skywalker Saga is done. While the galaxy far, far away will continue to expand through live-action shows on Disney+, the franchise as we know it has come to an end. This has freed up the schedule of stars like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, although the latter actor recently explained how racial backlash against him ultimately soured his feelings about the franchise.