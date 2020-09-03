Mission: Impossible 7 Is Now Facing More Backlash, This Time Over Boats

Previously, Mission: Impossible 7 came under fire for allegedly working with Polish government officials to blow up one of their bridges for a scene in the movie. The old bridge, built-in 1909, is considered structurally unsound and decommissioned in 2016. The local government wanted to destroy only part of the bridge and rebuild it as a tourist destination. This plan came under opposition from locals, Silesian Monument Conserver, and The International Committee for the Conservation of the Industrial Heritage, all wanting the bridge to be considered a historical monument.